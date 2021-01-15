James ‘Jim’ R. Radtke
Dec. 30, 1931 - Jan. 9, 2021
James “Jim” R. Radtke, age 89, passed away on Saturday, January 9, 2021, at Froedtert in Milwaukee. He was born on December 30, 1931, in Milwaukee to Ewald and Leona (nee Koerner) Radtke. Jim was a Korean Conflict veteran. He worked for 38 years, as a lineman, for We Energies.
Jim is survived by his loving wife of 69 years, Nancy (nee Scholtka); four daughters, Debra Rosenthal, Nancy (Dennis) Biedrzycki, Patricia (Michael Barsch) Radtke, Catherine (Justin) Gerken; 13 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; sister, Lonnie (Alan) Holzer. He is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Jim was preceded in death by his two grandsons, his parents, his three brothers and three sisters.
Private services were held.
The Phillip Funeral Home of West Bend is assisting the family. For more information, call 262-338-2050 or visit www.phillipfuneralhome.com.