WEST BEND / SUN CITY WEST, ARIZ.
James (Jim) Richard Wenzel
May 9, 1935 — July 29, 2021
On July 29, James (Jim) Richard Wenzel of Sun City West, Arizona, formerly of West Bend, passed peacefully away at the age of 86.
Jim was born in Milwaukee on May 9, 1935. He is preceded in death by daughter Kimberlee York. He is missed and survived by Nola Wenzel and their children: Kevin (Helen) Wenzel, Mark Wenzel, Jeffrey (Cindy) Wenzel and Jennifer (Tom) Bruno; twelve grandchildren Alex, Zach, and Kelsee York; Shannon and Wyatt Wenzel; Scott (Clarissa) and Jim Wenzel; Heather (Nick) Kelliher and Ryan (Kayla) Wenzel; Quentin, Rowan, and Cecelia Bruno; and two great-grandchildren, Chloe and Quinn Kelliher.
There will be a private family memorial in West Bend. Memorial donations can be sent to the US Department of Veterans Affairs.