James ‘Jimmy’ Greenwald
Nov. 19, 1962 - Nov. 8, 2021
James “Jimmy” Greenwald, age 58, passed away on Monday, November 8th, 2021. He was born on November 19th, 1962, in Milwaukee to James and Evelyn (nee Woycke) Greenwald.
James enjoyed hunting, fishing, and riding his Harley. He loved gardening, playing fetch with the dogs, and spending time outdoors, especially trips to Pepin and to the family’s land in Alma. He was a lifelong Wisconsin sports fan and avid lottery player as well.
James is survived by his wife Denise, son Joseph (fiancŽ Ashley), his mother Evelyn Sullivan, siblings Mike (Jackie), Gary (Terri), Ruth (Little John), Chris, and Cindy (Bob), several nieces and nephews, and his pets Buster, Cooper and Frankie.
James is preceded in death by his father, James, in-laws Leo and Barbara Smith, paternal and maternal grandparents, and beloved pets Buddy, Libby and Gizmo.
A celebration to honor and remember Jimmy will be on Sunday, December 5th from 1:00PM until 6:00PM at The Columbian (3245 Lighthouse Ln West Bend, WI 53090).
The Phillip Funeral Home of West Bend is assisting the family.
(262) 338-2050/www.phillipfuneralhome.com.