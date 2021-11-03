James L. ‘Louie’ Miller
James L. “Louie” Miller, 87, passed away at Harbor Haven on October 29, 2021. He was born in West Bend on April 29, 1934, to the late John “Feet” and Agnes (Moll) Miller.
Jim graduated from West Bend High School in 1952 and from UW-Madison in 1957 with a Bachelor’s degree in Education. Jim married Marjorie Guth on August 29, 1959, at Holy Angels Church in West Bend.
Jim taught at Woodworth and Theisen Junior High Schools until retirement. He also coached football at both junior high schools and Goodrich High School.
He excelled at golf, shooting his age on several occasions. He loved going to casinos, attending his grandchildren’s activities and took great pride in having a meticulously manicured lawn.
Jim is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Marjorie; children Steven (Nancy) Miller of Brevard, NC, and Lynn (Scott) Sweet of Oshkosh; grandchildren Heidi (Rad) Hudson and their children Piper, Penny and Rad II arriving in March 2022, of Charlotte, NC; Joseph (Katie) Miller of Okatie, SC; Amanda (Jacob Fraser) Sweet of Hermosa Beach, CA; and Ashley (Jason) Bagby of Everett, WA. He is further survived by his sister, Patricia Holfeltz of West Bend.
He was preceded in death by his parents, and brothers John E. “Feet Jr.” Miller and Gerald Miller.
Services: Jim’s family invites relatives and friends for a time of visitation to Zacherl Funeral Home, 875 E. Division St., Fond du Lac, on Wednesday, November 3, 2021, from 3:00 to 4:30 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are encouraged to St. Vincent de Paul or the Salvation Army.
Jim’s family extends gratitude to the entire staff at Harbor Haven Health and Rehab and Agnesian Hospice Home of Hope.