James N. Garman, 79
Mr. James Garman of Mequon passed away Wednesday, April 14, 2021, while surrounded by his loving family. He was 79 years old.
James was born in Smiths Grove, KY, on October 6, 1941, son of Floyd and Beatrice (nee East) Garman. He attended local schools before earning his degree at UW Madison. On June 8, 1963, he was united in marriage with Marlys Hamilton in Beloit. The couple moved to Brown Deer in 1976 and Mequon in 1980. Mr. Garman worked as a business consultant for Arthur Anderson, and later for Gibson & Associates. Following his retirement, the couple moved to Smiths Grove, KY, returning back to Mequon in 2013.
Mr. Garman had a deep-seated love of the land and enjoyed farming and raising black Angus cattle. He held an interest in GMC motor homes, loved watching UW Badger sports and enjoyed life on the river in Mequon.
Those left to honor his memory include his wife, Marlys; their children Heather (Tim) Schneider of Manitowoc and Jim (Mari) Garman Jr. of Milwaukee; grandchildren Tori and TJ Schneider, Jake and Matt Garman. He is further survived by brother the Rev. Tom (Paulette) Garman of Norwalk, OH; sisters Gwen (Jim) Garrett of Franklin, TN, and Kathy (Chris) Durbin of Bowling Green, KY; nieces, nephews, other family and friends, as well as his faithful canine companion, Rosie. He was preceded in death by his parents.
Visitation was to be held Sunday, April 18, at the Eernisse Funeral Home, 1167 Washington Ave. in Cedarburg, from 2:30-5 p.m., with services following at 5 p.m., presided by the Rev. Thomas Garman. An additional celebration of Jim’s life will be scheduled for later this summer as well.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Alzheimer’s association in his name.
