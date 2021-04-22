WEST BEND
James Norbert Graziano
Dec. 13, 1965 - April 21, 2021
James Norbert Graziano, 55, of West Bend, was born to eternal life on Wednesday, April 21, 2021. Jim was born on December 13, 1965, in Milwaukee, the son of Mary (nee Schiek) Ries and Peter Graziano.
Jim was the youngest of five brothers, and was a loving son, brother, and uncle. Jim graduated from Whitnall High School in Greenfield in 1984. He worked in several occupations throughout his life, including maintenance, interior painter and as a car detailer. He currently worked at Fiduciary Real Estate Development in Grafton. Jim’s main hobby and passion was fishing. Jim loved the spring and always looked forward to the start of fishing season. He loved being out on his boat on any lake whether or not the fish were biting. Jim also looked forward to his annual camping trips in northern Wisconsin each summer.
Those Jim leaves behind to cherish his memory include his father, Peter Graziano, and stepmother, Suzanne; his four brothers, Mike (Becky) Graziano of Thiensville, Mark (Patricia) Graziano of Greenfield, Chris (Jeanmarie) Graziano of Slinger, and Robert (Traci) Graziano of Muskego; 13 nieces and nephews, Mike (Tiffany), Dave (Sara), Matt (Katie), Daniel (Katie), Brian (Stephanie), Steven, Scott (Courtney), Abraham (Jessica), Jack, Ayla (Kevin) Murphy, Maria, Nicole, and Alexander; five great-nephews and nieces, Cody, Joanna, Haddie, Frank, and Peter, and three nieces or nephews on the way; uncles and aunts, Jack and Jane Schiek, Joseph and Geri Schiek, James and Peggy Schiek, Jerry Schiek, Elaine Schiek and Kathie and Harvey Ramthun as well as many, many cousins and other relatives and friends.
Jim and his mother were very close and sadly, but beautifully, Jim died just two days after his mother, Mary. Jim said he was looking forward to being the first one to see his mother in heaven. Jim was also preceded in death by his uncles, Jeff, Norbert, and Greg Schiek; his cousin, Jennifer Ramthun; and his dear stepfather, Ronald Ries.
Jim’s family is grateful for the compassionate and conscientious care he received at Froedtert Hospital in West Bend and then at the Crossroads Care Center in Mayville. We appreciate the many caring people who went above and beyond to help Jim with his agonizing battle with cancer.
MASS OF JOINT CHRISTIAN BURIAL: A Mass for James and his mother, Mary, will be held on Tuesday, April 27, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Peter’s Catholic Church, 202 E. Washington St., in Slinger. Father Richard Stoffel will officiate and private burial will follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Milwaukee.
The Myrhum - Patten Funeral and Cremation Service has been entrusted with Jim's arrangements.