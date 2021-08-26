James P. Nielsen, 64
James P. Nielsen, age 64, of Saukville; passed away at home of natural causes on August 18, 2021.
For 49 years, loving and much-loved partner and husband of Laurie. A steadfast friend to many, a hard-working guy who loved his dogs, duck hunting, and telling just a few great stories! He took quiet pride in his family business, his land, and volunteering many years for Ducks Unlimited. In true James fashion, the way he lived brought fun and laughter to those who knew him best, and will impact future generations through his efforts on behalf of The Ducks.
James is preceded in death by his mom, Patricia; brother, Tony; sister, Laura Jacoby; and nephew, Scott Milsap.
James is survived by his wife, Laurie; father, Ronald; brothers, Randall (Janice) and William (Connie); aunt Donna Knorr; sisters-in-law: Jeanne Kimball and Deborah Nielsen; brother-in-law William Jacoby Sr., and a flock of cousins, nieces, and nephews.
A special thanks to James’s “DU Family” for their love and support; there are so many to carry the memories forward.
A Memorial Visitation will be held at Mueller Funeral Home & Crematory 979 N. Green Bay Rd. Grafton on Saturday, August 28, 2021 from 2:30 PM - 4:30 PM.
In lieu of flowers, memorials honoring James to Ducks Unlimited at www.ducks.org would be appreciated.
Mueller Funeral Home is serving the family and can be reached at 262-377-0380.