HARTFORD
James Patrick Wagner
March 30, 1953 - July 14, 2021
James Patrick Wagner affectionately known as “Jimbo”, a lifelong resident of Hartford, peacefully passed away on Wednesday, July 14, 2021, at Aurora Medical Center, in Hartford at the age of 68, with his family by his side. Jim was born on March 30, 1953, to Oscar and Gertrude (nee Gehl). Jim graduated from Hartford High School in 1971. He met and married the love of his life, Christine “Chris” Westphal on September 14, 1974, at St. Matthews Lutheran Church in Iron Ridge. They have been united in love for nearly 47 years. Jim worked at Mercury Marine as an Engineering Technician for 33 years, where his co-workers quickly became close friends.
Jim was an automotive enthusiast. He spent many younger years racing at Slinger Speedway. As his son, Nick, became older Jim put his racing career to the side and Jim and Nick started racing go-karts nationally, with the family. They enjoyed traveling across the country and went on to win 5 national championships. Jim helped Nick grow and gain his racing skills, and they returned to Slinger once again, with Nick in the driver seat. Jim standing by his side as the crew-chief and mechanic. The whole family shares the passion for racing.
When Jim was not wrenching in the garage, he could be found outdoors. He enjoyed hiking at Pike Lake State Park and eagerly waited for morel mushroom season. Jim along with his family and close friends enjoyed spending time at their cabin in Princeton. While up north, Jim enjoyed hunting deer and turkey and occasionally relaxing. Jim and Chris also enjoyed traveling together. They traveled the United States and several other countries. Jim was also very interested in Astronomy and the celestial aspects of the universe. He was also music lover and enjoyed playing guitar and taught his eldest grandson to play as well. Just another way his legacy will continue to shine. On a Saturday night you could find him and his wife, Chris, bowling and shaking dice at Dave’s Lanes while enjoying a nice cold Miller High-Life or a shot of Jameson.
Most important to Jim was spending time with his family, friends, grandchildren and grand dogs. He loved every animal he met. Jim was a selfless man. His family describes him as kind, generous, helpful, humble, thoughtful of others, and well loved. He had a quick-wit and unique sense of humor. His lust for life and ability to make everyone he met smile will surely be missed by all the lives he touched.
Jim is survived by his beloved wife of nearly 47 years, Chris. His loving children, Nick and his wife Molly, and Julia and her husband Travis Belyeu. Proud grandpa to his 3 grandchildren, Stihl, Tripp and Knox and his adored grand-dogs, Bailey and Fiona. Dear brothers, William “Bill”, Mike (Darlene) and Paul (Kim) Wagner. Along with many nieces, nephews, friends, family and special aunt Joannie Horst. Jim was preceded in death by his parents Oscar, Sr. and Gertrude; brother, Oscar, Jr.; his sister-in-law, Bill’s wife, Rosemary; also preceded by Roxie and Jennings, his beloved dog best friends, that have passed.
Jim’s family will receive friends and welcome them to visitation from 4:00 PM until a Celebration of Jim’s life beginning at 7:00 PM at the Shimon Funeral Home, 824 Union Street, Hartford, WI 53027.
In lieu of flowers please make memorial contributions to the family for placing a memorial park bench in Jim’s memory at one of his favorite places, Pike Lake State Park.
