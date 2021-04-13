WEST BEND
James R. Planinsheck
Dec. 10, 1960 - April 8, 2021
James R. Planinsheck, age 60, of West Bend died unexpectedly on Thursday, April 8, 2021, at his residence. He was born December 10, 1966, in Sheboygan to Stanley and Shirley (nee Rehberger) Planinsheck.
Jim graduated from Sheboygan South High School and the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater. He has been employed at Rockwell Automation for the last 28 years.
Jim is survived by his siblings Mary (Kim) Parrott and John (Jody) Planinsheck and their children Hally and Hannah. He is further survived by an aunt, cousins and many friends.
He will be missed by his travel friends Mary Jo, Mark, Doris and his favorite Slovenian relative Daniela. James will be remembered for his sense of humor and his boisterous laugh.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents, grandparents, other relatives and his Canadian cousins Penny, Mark and Kate.
A memorial Mass of Christian burial will be held Friday, April 16, 2021 at 11:30 a.m. at Holy Angels Catholic Church with the Rev. Howard Haase presiding. Inurnment will take place in the family plot in Greendale Cemetery in Sheboygan. The family will greet visitors on Friday, at the church only from 10:00 a.m. until 11:15 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Washington County Humane Society are appreciated.
The Schmidt Funeral Home in West Bend is serving the family.