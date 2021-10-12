James Rosenberg, 71
James “Jim,” “Rosie” Arthur Rosenberg, 71, of Newbold passed away unexpectedly on Monday, September 6. Jim was born on March 17, 1950, in Milwaukee, the son of Ralph and Joyce Rosenberg.
He is survived by his wife, Karyl, and son, William, age 42, of Thiensville; and his mother, Joyce Rosenberg, Mequon; and by 3 sisters: Sue (Bruce) Engelman, Joy (Mary Beth Schultz) Rosenberg, and Mary (John) Caucutt; and by 4 nieces: Melissa Bogema, Jenny Aamodt, Sarah Engelman, Ali Caucutt; and 2 nephews; Gary Engelman, John Patrick Caucutt; and his pet cat, Chessie.
He was preceded in death by maternal and paternal grandparents and his father.
Celebration of Jim’s life will be held on Sunday, October 24, at Shully’s Watermark, 146 Green Bay Road, Thiensville, WI 53092 from 2:00 to 5:00 p.m. Please bring your favorite memories of Jim to share.
Memorial donations in memory of Jim to Nicolet High School Foundation, The Nature Conservancy, Wisconsin projects, WXPR Local Public Radio 91.7FM Rhinelander, or any public safety, fire-EMS agency of your choice.
Nimsgern Funeral and Cremation Services, Woodruff, is serving the family. Online condolences may be shared at nimsgernfuneral.com.