James Spurgin
June 29, 1927 - January 28, 2021
James Spurgin, age 93 years young, left us to be with his loving wife, Muriel, surrounded by his family on his mother’s birthday, January 28. He was born on June 29, 1927 to Betsy and James Spurgin Sr. James attended Boys Tech, joined the Merchant Marines and served one year with the U.S. Army. Upon returning home, he met and married the love of his life, Muriel (nee Brunow), and they celebrated 72 married years.
Together they raised six children in Germantown. Jim was a retired Teamster, worked for Theodore Froemming and Central Redi Mix. After retiring, they moved to central Wisconsin as Jim was an avid fisherman and hunter. In their final years, they returned to Washington County to be closer to family.
Jim will be deeply missed by family and friends. He had a great sense of humor that never quit, a short temper and was quite the prankster. All the children loved him as he loved the children. Everybody’s grandpa.
Rest in peace, Papa Jim. You will be missed.
James is survived by his children, James III (Suzanne), Cassandra (Gary) Grande, John (Suzy) Jeffrey, Christi (John) Otterstein and Cheryl Spurgin; 13 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and sister-in-law Shirley Landt.
He was preceded in death by his beautiful wife, Muriel; parents; brother, Harold, and sister, Joyce Barnes.
Private services will be held.
The Phillip Funeral Home of West Bend is assisting the family. For more information, call 262-338-2050 or visit www.phillipfuneralhome.com.