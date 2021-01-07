James William Volz, 79
“Be faithful even to the point of death and I will give you the crown of life ...” - Rev. 2:10
James “Jim” William Volz was born on August 15, 1941, to the late William and the late Lorraine (nee Laabs) Volz and entered into his eternal home peacefully in his sleep on January 1, 2021.
Jim faithfully served as a lifelong member at David’s Star Ev. Lutheran Church, where he was blessed into marriage to the late Carla Cecelia Nicolaus, on June 24,1961, after growing up on farms across the road from each other.
Jim was then blessed with four daughters and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Jim happily worked for 25 years at Tecumseh Engines as a quality control manager. He loved working on small engines and electronics. He then transitioned to groundskeeper at the Wisconsin Lutheran Seminary, where he fulfilled his love of gardening and outdoor maintenance. He took care of the gardens, grounds, equipment and always loved a good snowstorm to plow and maintain the roads.
You could always engage Jim in a conversation about the weather, Packers, Brewers or some electrical entity that needed fixing.
He loved his family and pets, most recently his dog named Lady, bowling, gardening, birds, camping and playing sheepshead.
Jim is survived by his daughters: Lauri (John) Lettner, Shari (Bill) Radloff, Terri (Pastor Tim) Flunker, Carri (David) Foley; grandchildren: Charles (Anna) Flunker, Jedediah (Louisa) Else, Rebecca Doig, Amelia Flunker, Elizabeth Lettner, Michael Flunker, Big Josh Kraft, Katarina Lettner, Jacob Foley and Little Josh Foley; great-grandchildren: Zooey, Isaak and Ava Flunker and Eva and Maxx Else; two step-grandchildren, a loving brother-in-law, and many nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents; parents-in-law; his wife, Carla; two sons-in-law, Robert and Rick; his sister, Carol, and brother-in-law, Ken; and sister-in-law, Darlene.
We want to give special thanks to Dr. Steinert and Virginia Highlands in Germantown for all his care.
A funeral service will be held on Friday, January 8, 2021, at David’s Star Ev. Lutheran Church (2740 David’s Star Drive, Jackson, WI) at 1:00 p.m. with visitation at the church from 11:00 a.m.-12:45 p.m. Interment following the service at David’s Star Ev. Lutheran Cemetery. Memorials to David’s Star Ev. Lutheran Church are appreciated.
Please visit www.muellerfuneralhome.com to send online condolences to the Volz family.