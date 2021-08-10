TOWN OF WAYNE
Jane Hesprich
April 4, 1963 - Aug. 5, 2021
Jane Hesprich, age 58, of the town of Wayne, passed away unexpectedly on August 5, 2021, at Froedtert Community Memorial Hospital in Menomonee Falls, surrounded by her loving family.
Jane was born on April 4, 1963, in West Bend, the daughter of the late Tory and Mary (nee Schaefer) Russell. She was united in marriage to Nicholas Hesprich on September 30, 1983, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Kewaskum. Together, they raised their four children, Josh, Ryan, Nicole and Tanya.
Jane’s kind spirit and loving attitude was poured into her family and friends. Gathering together was her favorite! Many laughs, shenanigans, and memories were made camping, four-wheeling, playing darts, corn hole, and cards, and always helping other people. Jane especially treasured time with her children and grandchildren. She encouraged boldly, loved fiercely, taught caringly, and was wholly authentic. She also dedicated 40 years of service to Serigraph.
Those Jane leaves behind to cherish her memory include her husband, Nicholas; four children, Joshua (Rachel) Hesprich, Ryan (Kayla) Hesprich, Nicole (Cody) Behl, and Tanya (Joshua) Lawrenz; 12 grandchildren, Joshua, Ian, Oliver, and Levi Hesprich, Everly, Felix, and Theodore Hesprich, Ryleigh, Annaleigh, Greyson, and Brantley Behl, and Jaelynn Lawrenz; her brother and sisters, Susan (John) Callen, James (Theresa) Russell, Tara (Joseph) Strassburg, Wendy (Scott) Muckerheide, and Kerry (Dan) Felten; her father-in-law, Tony Hesprich; her brothers and sisters-in-law, Deb Schellinger, Linda (Rick) Heinecke, Pete (Donna) Hesprich, Dan (Julie) Hesprich, Dawn Hesprich, Bob (Janet) Hesprich, and Mary Jo (Jim) Wendling; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
In addition to her parents, Jane was preceded in death by her granddaughter, Topanga Lee Lawrenz; an infant brother, Paul Russell; her mother-in-law, Mary Ann Hesprich; two brothers-in-law, Jeff Schellinger and Paul Hesprich.
VISITATION: Jane’s family will greet relatives and friends at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, 305 Main Street, in Kewaskum on Thursday, August 12, 2021, from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Visitation will continue the following day at church from 9:30 a.m. until 11:00 a.m.
MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: A Mass for Jane will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, August 13, 2021, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Kewaskum. Father Jacob Strand will officiate and burial will follow in the parish cemetery.
The Myrhum - Patten Funeral Home has been entrusted with Jane’s arrangements. Additional information and guest book may be found at www.myrhum-patten.com.