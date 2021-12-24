WEST BEND
Jane J. Jungers
Nov. 29, 1949 - Dec. 21, 2021
Jane J. Jungers, 72, of West Bend, passed away at her home on Tuesday, December 21, 2021, after a courageous battle with cancer.
Jane was born on November 29, 1949, in Port Washington, the daughter of the late Martin and Helen (nee Bittner) Deppiesse. On September 29, 1973, she was united in marriage to Michael Jungers at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Random Lake. Jane enjoyed spending time with her family and grandchildren and going to their events. Jane and Mike often went to the Fireside for the plays.
Those Jane leaves behind to cherish her memory include her husband of 48 years, Mike; four children, Brenda (Mike) Paulson of West Milwaukee, Bonnie (Jamie) Spartz of West Bend, Jason (Katie) Jungers of Kewaskum, and Jeff Jungers of West Bend; ten grandchildren, Braden, Devin, Simon, and Jacob Paulson, Alex and Cody Spartz, and Grace, Dan, Eric, and Evelyn Jungers; a great-grandson, Anthony “AJ” Paulson; two sisters, Jean Preisler and Cindy (Dave) Katt; a brother, Bob Deppiesse; other relatives and friends.
In addition to her parents, Jane was preceded in death by her parents-in-law, Nic and Cecilia Jungers; a sister-in-law, Bev Deppiesse and a brother-in-law, Ronald Jungers.
VISITATION: Jane’s family will greet relatives and friends at Holy Angel’s Catholic Church, 138 N. 8th Avenue, in West Bend, on Thursday, December 30, 2021, from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m.
MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: A Mass for Jane will be held at 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, December 30, at Holy Angel’s Catholic Church with Father Howard Haase officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to Holy Angels School Trust Fund and American Cancer Society are appreciated.
A special thank-you to Horizon Hospice and their entire staff, especially Kim, Tammy, and Amanda for all of the care they provided. The family would also like to thank the staff at the Kraemer Cancer Center and Dr. Mooney.
The Myrhum-Patten Funeral and Cremation Service has been entrusted with Jane’s arrangements. Additional information and guest book may be found at www.myrhum-patten.com.