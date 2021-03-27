HARTFORD
Jane L. Szivulka
April 23, 1946 — March 25, 2021
Jane L. Szivulka (nee Beine) of Hartford died peacefully Thursday, March 25, 2021, at Angels-Grace, Oconomowoc, of a heart condition and COPD at the age of 74 years old.
Jane was born in Hartford, the eighth child of Herbert and Olive (nee Esser) Beine on April 23, 1946. She graduated from St. Peter Catholic Elementary School and in 1965, Slinger High School in Slinger. Jane worked for Chrysler Outboard, several assisted living homes as a cook and CNA, and also at Lee Precision in Hartford. She loved to cook, feed her birds and squirrels, tending to her flowers and gardening, needlework and quilting. Jane especially loved talking to friends and family on the phone for hours.
Jane is survived by her loving children, Michelle (Tim) Monahan of Hartford and Corey (Tonya) Werner of Rubicon; cherished five grandchildren, Lacy (Jake) Schnorenberg, Chelsey (Doug) Hackbarth, Athena (Jake) Falkenthal, Kolton Krenzelok (Brooke Boivin), and Destiny Krueger; many cherished great-grandchildren. She is further survived by her dear sisters, Jean Zingsheim and Karen Rolsma-Griffin, both of Hartford; and many, many cherished nieces, nephews, great-great nieces and nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, aunts and uncles; brothers James (Barb), Harold (Kay), Bobby (Joan), Tom, all of Slinger, and Norm (Linda) Beine of Springfield, MO; sisters, Judy (Doug) Hansen of Cecil, Joan (Arnie) Retzlaff of Slinger; brothers-in-law, Ron Rolsma and Don Griffin of Hartford; and dear friend, Mike.
As a mother, grandmother, sister, and friend, Jane will be truly missed.
Funeral services for Jane will be held Tuesday, March 30, 2021 at 6:00 p.m. at the Shimon Funeral Home (824 Union Street, Hartford, WI 53027). Family will greet relatives and friends on Tuesday at the funeral home 4:00-5:45 p.m.
**Jane’s services will be livestreamed via www.shimonfuneralhome.com.
Please visit her obituary page, click on the tribute tab and a link will be available and live once service begins.
Jane’s family would like to share their sincere appreciation for the great care and concern the Hartford EMTs provided as well as the medical staff at Hartford Hospital, and the helpful staff at MJ’s Meat Market and Catering.
The Shimon Funeral Home is serving the family. Online condolences and tributes may be shared at www.shimonfuneralhome.com.