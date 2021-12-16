WEST BEND
Jane Schwichtenberg
April 29, 1951 - December 13, 2021
Jane (nee Gilbert) Schwichtenberg passed away peacefully on December 13, 2021.
She was proceeded in death by her parents, Hugo and Linda Gilbert, and her sister Carol Gilbert.
She was born on April 29, 1951 and grew up in Jackson. She was a graduate of Wisconsin Lutheran High School, and her career was full of various roles, including library clerk at Moraine Park Technical College and being a caregiver. She enjoyed helping others.
Jane spent her adult life in West Bend and raised three daughters: Rebecca (Tony) Barnack, Jennifer (Mark) Freitag and Rachel (Tim) Huntington. She was also blessed with seven grandchildren: Ben, Sam and Dan Barnack, Kara and August Freitag and Henry and Alice Huntington. She is also survived by her husband, Otto Schwichtenberg.
A Memorial Service will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Monday, December 20, at her home church of over 46 years, Good Shepherd Ev. Lutheran Church (777 S. Indiana Ave., West Bend) with Pastor John Paustian and Pastor Robert Hein presiding. Visitation will be at the church on Monday from 11:00 a.m. until 11:45 a.m.
The Phillip Funeral Home of West Bend is assisting the family. For more information, call 262-338-2050 or visit www.phillipfuneralhome.com.