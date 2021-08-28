WEST BEND
Janet A. Rades
Jan. 26, 1933 - Aug. 14, 2021
Janet A. Rades, nee Behm of West Bend died on Saturday, August 14, 2021 at the Samaritan Health Center at the age of 88 years. She was born January 26, 1933, in Manitowoc to the late Walter and Edna (nee Bremer) Behm. In 1970, Janet moved to West Bend.
Survivors include three children: Richard, David (Cathy) and Ruth Carlson; eight grandchildren; many great-grandchildren; other relatives and friends.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by four brothers and two sisters.
A gathering for family and friends will be held on Thursday, Sept. 2, at St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church in West Bend from 1:30 p.m. until the time of a memorial service at 2 p.m. The Rev. Stephen Reynolds will be the officiant. Janet’s wishes were to have her body donated to the Medical College of Wisconsin. Placement of the cremated remains will be at a later date at Washington County Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Epilepsy Foundation of America appreciated.
The Schmidt Funeral Home of West Bend is serving the family. Messages for the family may be left in an online guest book at www.schmidtfuneralhome.com.