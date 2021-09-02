Janet M. Pierner, 77
Longtime Thiensville resident Janet Pierner was born to eternal life on Sunday, August 29, 2021, at the age of 77.
She was born in Mayville on June 11, 1944 the daughter of Harold and Doris (nee Mielke) Bachmann. After graduating from Mayville High School she attended UW-Oshkosh and graduated with an Education degree. She was united in marriage to Wendell Pierner on June 14, 1970, at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Brown Deer. Survivors include her beloved husband, Wendell; loving children Ann (Mark) Spivey and Scott (Shawn-Anne) Pierner; cherished grandchildren Kyle, Keelin, Jonah, Desirée, Makayla and Ashton; dear sister, Jean (Harold) Thiele; fond niece Roberta Pierner along with other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Harold and Doris Bachmann, and sister-in-law, Patricia Hix.
Funeral service will be at 12:00 noon on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, at Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church, 11313 Riverland Road, Mequon, WI 53092, Pastor Phillip Hillenbrand officiating. Private interment will be at Beautiful Savior Cemetery. The family will greet relatives and friends on Saturday at the church from 10:00 a.m. until time of service.
Janet was an active member and volunteer at Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church. The family would like to thank the nurses at the Cancer Center of the Froedtert Menomonee Falls Hospital and Lawlis Family Hospice in Mequon. In lieu of flowers, Memorials to the church (www.bslcmequon.com/donate) or the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network (www.pancan.org), are appreciated.
