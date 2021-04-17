Janet Wilke Biller
April 1, 1950 — April 14, 2021
Janet Wilke Biller was born on April 1, 1950 and born to eternal life on April 14, 2021. Janet was born to Richard and Harriet (Kuehnemann) Wilke in Watertown and grew up on the banks of the Rock River. She graduated from Watertown High School in 1968 and moved to Milwaukee to attend the University of Wisconsin – Milwaukee and the Milwaukee Area Technical College. Janet became a Registered Nurse and has worked in a wide variety of settings from the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit to Assisted Living facilities. Her career spanned five decades.
Janet was preceded in death by her father Richard Wilke, her mother Harriet Wilke, and her brother Robert Wilke. She is survived by her husband Martin Biller III, her son Dr. Matthew Biller, MD, her sisters-inlaw Pam Wilke, Christine Biller, Connie Stein, Cathy Drews, and Cecille Zastrow. She is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
A Memorial Service will be scheduled in the coming months. The Phillip Funeral Home in West Bend is assisting the family with the arrangements. Cards addressed to the family may be addressed to Phillip Funeral Home, 1420 W. Paradise Road, West Bend, WI 53095.