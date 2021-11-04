Janice Retzke, 95
Janice (Kowalski) Retzke passed away peacefully into God’s arms on October 28, 2021 at the age of 95. Preceded in death by her beloved husband, John Retzke in 1967, she went on to raise her family of five as a single mother. Janice was born in a log cabin in Rosholt in 1926, the eighth youngest of thirteen children. She met her husband-to-be on a blind date at a dance hall in Rosholt, where John’s polka skills and jolly disposition (according to her) won her heart. They married a year later, on May 10, 1947, at Sacred Heart Church in Polonia, celebrating the day-long event with family and friends at the family homestead.
Loving mother of Ron (Mary) Retzke, Dave (Karen) Retzke, Beverly (Arnie) Wasieleski, Terry (Kelly Jo) Retzke, and Kevin (Karen) Retzke, she is also survived by two brothers - John (Betty) Kowalski, and Dan (Mary) Kowalski. She was preceded in death by two brothers, eight sisters, longtime friend Peter Adamski, and a very dear granddaughter, Jordan Retzke.
Janice’s work ethic was always on full display, whether tending a large garden, baking pies, canning pickles, quilting, picking mushrooms and wild berries, or running the full gamut of household chores. She enjoyed being a mother, and was the consummate grandmother,
affectionately referred to as “Busia” in later years. She was proud of her family and took great joy spending time with her eleven grandchildren and fifteen great grandchildren. Family gatherings were a special treat, where she enjoyed sharing her love of cooking. She eagerly taught family members her favorite recipes, including Polish dishes, like pierogis and paczkis.
Family gatherings wouldn’t be complete without a few games of Pinochle and lots of laughter. Her passing leaves a big hole in the hearts of her family and those who loved her. Janice’s generosity, work ethic, and most of all, her deep and abiding faith will be her legacy.
Special recognition goes to daughter Beverly (Arnie) Wasieleski, and to son Terry (Kelly Jo) Retzke for taking Mom in when being on her own became difficult. For her children to open their homes to her, as she did for many family gatherings, is appreciated and will be a cherished memory.
A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, November 6, at Holy Spirit Parish, 2151 Stanley Street, Stevens Point. Visitation will be from 9:30 until the time of service. Viewing for immediate family will start at 9:00.