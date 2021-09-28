WEST BEND
Janice Weninger
Feb. 21, 1942 - Sept. 25, 2021
Janice Weninger (nee Fehring), 79 of West Bend passed away on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, at her home.
She was born Feb. 21, 1942, in the town of Herman to Walter and Viola (nee Gundrum)Fehring. Janice was united in marriage to Virgil Weninger on June 30, 1962, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Allenton.
She is survived by her children, Karen (Paul) Fahrenkrug of West Bend, Judy (Scott) Hetherington of Baltimore, MD, and Nancy (Jim) Chervenka of Lomira; seven granddaughters, Emily and Erica Fahrenkrug, Taylor and Olivia Hetherington, Kaitlyn, Meagan and Rachel Chervenka; her brother Earl (Elaine) Fehring of Allenton; her sister, MaryAnn (Dick) Schellinger of Allenton; her brother Jerome (Nancy) Fehring of Hartford; brother-in-law Orville (Mary) Weninger of Rubicon and sister-in-law Janice (Howard) Gundrum of West Bend. She is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Virgil Weninger; her parents, Walter and Viola Fehring; Virgil’s parents, Art and Rose Weninger, brother-in-law, Allen Weninger; and Virgil’s sisters in infancy.
Mass of Christian burial for Janice will be held on Saturday, October 16, 2021, at 11:30 a.m. at St. Frances Cabrini Church (1025 S. Seventh Avenue, West Bend, WI 53095) with the Rev. Nathan Reesman officiating. Family will greet relatives and friends Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 11:15 a.m. at church.
Immediately following Mass, entombment will take place at Washington County Memorial Park in West Bend.
Memorials to St. Frances Cabrini are appreciated.
Special thank-you to the following doctors and their staff: Dr. Krucoff, Dr. Connelly, Dr. Longo; and Janice’s nurse’, Ashley and Tammy from Horizon Hospice.
The Shimon Funeral Home is serving the family. Condolences and tributes may be shared online at www.shimonfuneralhome.com.