WEST BEND
Janine L. Matenaer
Dec. 5, 1938 — Dec. 27, 2020
Janine L. Matenaer (nee Schnepf), age 82 of West Bend, was born to eternal life on Sunday, December 27, 2020. She was born December 5, 1938 to Walter and Ella (nee Chesak) Schnepf.
Janine attended Holy Angels Grade School before attending St. Mary’s Springs Academy in Fond du Lac for her freshman and sophomore years. She then transferred to West Bend High School for her junior and senior years. Her first job was at Dairy Queen in West Bend. Later on, she was a secretary to the retail manager at the West Bend Company. In 1959 she was united in marriage to Jerry Matenaer. They were divorced in 1981. She later worked at Regal Ware in Kewaskum and was secretary to the credit manager.
Janine had a passion for making music. She began playing the clarinet in fifth grade and continued playing through her adult life. She was a member of the Holy Angels Senior Choir for many years and was an active and charter member of the River City Irregulars, West Bend’s Community Marching Band that was established in 1981. She also joined the River City Blaskapelle, the German band formed two years later. Later in life she became a member of the St. Frances Cabrini Resurrection Choir.
She was a Red Hatter lady for several years, a member of the Wednesday morning Scripture Study Group at St. Frances Cabrini Church and a member of the Musical Memories Chorus at the Senior Center, where she delivered meals to those in need.
Janine’s greatest joy in life was her family. She is survived by her two daughters: Linda (Carter) Thomas of Franklin and Lisa (Tom) Breitrick of Milwaukee; five grandsons: Eric, Troy and Ryan Matenaer of West Bend and Sam and Matthew Breitrick of Milwaukee; and four granddaughters: Taylor, Lauren and Madisen Matenaer of West Bend and Kylie Breitrick of Milwaukee. She is further survived by other relatives and many friends.
She was preceded in death by her former husband, Jerry Matenaer, and two sons: Mark Matenaer and Scott Matenaer.
A Mass of Christian burial will be held Tuesday, January 5, 2021, at 12:00 noon at St. Frances Cabrini Catholic Church in West Bend with the Rev. Nathan Reesman presiding. Entombment will follow in Washington County Memorial Park. Due to the COVID pandemic there will not be a public visitation. In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. Frances Cabrini Parish or to her family are appreciated.
