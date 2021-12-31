SLINGER
Janine Sue Herr
July 4, 1970 - Dec. 28, 2021
Janine Sue Herr (nee Breuer), age 51, of Slinger passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, December 28, 2021, at the Aurora Medical Center in Hartford.
Janine was born July 4, 1970, in West Bend to Rosemary T. (nee Beine) and Jerome A. Breuer. She attended Slinger schools and graduated from Slinger High School, class of 1988, and later from UW-Washington County and Marian University in Fond du Lac, with a degree in mathematics. Janine worked in the bakery department at the West Bend - South Pick ‘n Save for many years where she was able to share her artistic talents in cake decorating. Her talents also benefited the students at St. Peter Catholic School in Slinger, where she made beautiful homemade cards. Following Pick ‘n Save, Janine enjoyed tutoring many children in math, helping children reach their potential. She also devoted much of her time volunteering. Janine’s greatest loves were her family and faith. She was a longtime member of St. Lawrence Catholic Church in Hartford.
Janine is survived by her treasured children, Donovan and Dannica Herr, whom she loved and adored; her loving parents, Rosie and Jerry Breuer; her dear siblings, Bob (Mary) Breuer, Don (Chris) Breuer, Bonnie (Bob) Neidinger, Ken (Kris) Breuer, Jim (Tracy) Breuer, and Gary Breuer. She was preceded in death by her sister Donna Breuer. She is further survived by 23 cherished nieces and nephews, 5 great-nieces and nephews, and other relatives and friends.
Private services for Janine’s family were held with interment in St. Lawrence Catholic Church Cemetery, Hartford.
Contributions in memory of Janine will benefit her children’s future and are appreciated in the care of Bonnie Neidinger.
The Shimon Funeral Home served the family. Condolences and tributes may be shared www.shimonfuneralhome.com.