Janis Josephine Wickert
Jan. 15, 1928 — June 27, 2021
Janis was born January 15, 1928 to Albert Schwichtenberg and Irene Koenig Schwichtenberg, in the town of West Bend. She married the love of her life, James Arthur Wickert, on July 19, 1947. Together they operated the popular Milwaukee House Tavern in Barton. In 1952, James began a long career with the Wisconsin Electric Company. Shortly after, the couple built their first home and started a family.
Janis and Jim enjoyed 71 years of marriage and had four children: James Vernon (1948-2015), Jill Ann (1952), Jere Thomas (1959), and Jacqueline Marie (1964).
In 1959, a promotion within Wisconsin Electric, moved the family to Cedar Grove. Here, Janis enjoyed spending time in service to others. Janis was head scout master for the Girl Scouts of America. She also made a difference to Cedar Grove High School, as president of the Band Mothers’ Club. She was responsible for event organization and fundraising. Additionally, for many years, Janis contributed to her community by holding the presidency of the Cedar Grove school district’s Parent Teacher Association.
Until 1970, Janis had focused on raising her children and supporting the community. Now, she embarked on an equally fulfilling career outside the home. She returned to school to become an ECG/EKG technician. She started her new career at St Nicholas’ Hospital in Sheboygan. Eventually, Janis moved to St. Mary’s hospital in Milwaukee where she became head of the cardiography department. After leaving St Mary’s hospital, Janis took a position under the President of Lakeland College in Sheboygan. Her position as head of Human Resources Management was challenging but she enjoyed the responsibility. Upon retirement, Janis and Jim spent their later years enjoying the sun in Lake Havasu City, AZ.
Janis is preceded in death by her parents, Albert and Irene, her loving husband, James, her eldest son, James, her son-in-law, James Paratore, and her brother Vernon Schwichtenberg.
She is survived by her three children: Jill, Jere, Jacqueline and Jacqueline’s companion Russell Wilson. Daughter Jill has a blended family of one daughter, Martinique (Adam) Soldinger and two great-grandchildren (Crosby and Conrad). Her son Jere and wife Maureen have a blended family with three sons: Nicholas (Melany) Corrao, Marco (Kristen) Corrao, Anthony Corrao and his partner Andrea Schuster. Jere’s sons have three great-grandchildren (Mia, Ellie and Charlie). She is also survived by her daughter-in-law Kitty Wickert and her four children: Rebecah Wickert-Carini (Dave) Carini, with great-grandson, Jakob. Erin (Dan) Moericke, and their blended family of five great-grandchildren; Lacey, Morgan, Hunter, Ciara and Olivia, along with two great-great grandchildren. Jonathan Wickert and his partner Constance Tetrev have a blended family of three great-grandchildren. Jordan Wickert and his partner Bibby Ruiz have a blended family of two great-grandchildren.
Janis will be cremated and put to rest at Washington County Memorial Cemetery, alongside her husband, on August 1st. We will be gathering at Timmer’s Resort for a celebratory brunch to share our memories of Janis, from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.
Special thanks are bestowed to Horizon Home Health Care for their loving care.
Our mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother will truly be missed.
The Phillip Funeral Home of West Bend is assisting the family.
