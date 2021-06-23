WEST BEND
Janis L. Faber
Oct. 19, 1935 - June 20, 2021
Janis L. Faber, 85, of West Bend, passed away on June 20, 2021 at Ivy Manor in West Bend.
Janis was born on October 19, 1935, in Kewaskum, the daughter of the late Henry and Esther (nee Herman) Kirchner.
Those Janis leaves behind to cherish her memory include four children, James Faber, Joan (Robert) Hess, Jay (Laura) Faber, and John (Lynn) Faber; six grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; a brother, Charles (Colleen) Kirchner; a sister, Judy Aaron; other relatives and friends.
In addition to her parents, Janis was preceded in death by a son, Jack Faber and a brother-in-law, Dick Aaron.
In honor of Janis’ wishes, no services will be held.
The Myrhum - Patten Funeral and Cremation Service has been entrusted with Janis’ arrangements. Additional information and guest book may be found at www.myrhum-patten.com.