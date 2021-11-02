Clintonville
Jayne E. Seramur
Oct. 27, 1964 - Oct. 20, 2021
Jayne E. Seramur, age 56, of Clintonville passed away at Community Care in Clintonville on Wednesday morning, October 20, 2021.
Jayne Ellen Seramur was born October 27, 1964 in Milwaukee, daughter to the late Richard and Dorothy (Wegner) Seramur. Jayne was a loving person; her smile brought joy to her parents and many siblings. She enjoyed crafts and having her nails painted; she also loved going on outings to the park, the zoo, and McDonald’s. We will truly miss our precious Jayne Ñ she is with her Mommy & Daddy now! Love you, Jayne.
She is survived by her 11 brothers and sisters: Richard Seramur, Cathie Scott-Seramur, Doreen Craker-Carrick, Cindy Seramur-Raines, Mark Seramur, Scott Seramur, Keith Seramur,
Margaret Vincent, Robert Seramur, Christopher Bishop-Seramur, Tom Seramur; as well as many uncles, aunts, and cousins.
A gathering of family and friends/celebration of life will be held at a later date. Inurnment will take place at Mount Olivet Catholic Cemetery, Milwaukee, also at a later date.
The Eberhardt-Stevenson Funeral Home & Crematory, Clintonville, is assisting the Seramur family with the arrangements. An online guest book is available at eberhardtstevenson.com.