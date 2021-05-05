Jean Fuller
May 27, 1927 - May 3, 2021
Jean would like you all to know that she caught the heaven-bound train on May 3, 2021, in the early morning hours to be with the Good Lord and her family who will be waiting for her with open arms, she was sure!
Jean was born in West Bend at Mrs. Bradley’s Baby Hospital on May 27, 1927, the second daughter of George and Mary Ann Obermeyer (and sister of Mary Ellen Rehm). She attended both Holy Angels grade school and West Bend High. On October 19 of 1946 she married the love of her life, Percy F. Fuller from Richland Center area. After many adventurous and happy times, he passed away from Lou Gehrig’s disease in 1984. They owned and operated the Dew Drop Inn on Thunder Lake in northern Wisconsin outside of Three Lakes for nigh unto 10 years where they met and enjoyed many, many happy people.
She was a member of the senior choir and volunteered at the Senior Center for many years. She was a member of the Positive Thinking Club, the Red Hat Society, and the Ladies Auxiliary to the Veterans of Foreign Wars. Her infamy will live on as a champion of lip syncing at the Washington County Fair. The song was “Tennessee Flat Top Box.”
She is survived by a few relatives and many friends. She will be missed by all.
Visitation for family and friends will be held on Friday, May 7, at Holy Angels Catholic Church from 5 p.m. until a Mass of Christian burial at 6 p.m. Her urn will be buried by Percy at a later date in Pleasant Ridge Cemetery in Richland Center.
The Schmidt Funeral Home of West Bend is serving the family. Messages of comfort and condolence may be left in an online guest book at www.schmidtfuneralhome.com.