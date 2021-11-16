HARTFORD
Jean M. Arnold
April 30, 1925 - Nov. 11, 2021
Jean Marie (Engbretson)Arnold passed away peacefully on November 11, 2021 surrounded by family members at the age of 96 years. Jean was born April 30, 1925 to Earl and Frances Engbretson in Milwaukee. On May 25, 1944 Jean married Thomas Arnold and lived in Milwaukee until November, 1957 when she and Thomas moved to Sussex with their three children. Jean worked many years at Globe Union, Milwaukee and retired as a US Postal Supervisor, Sussex in December, 1988. Jean enjoyed reading, spending time at the family cottage on Lac Vieux Desert in Phelps and traveling to such places as Mexico, Australia and New Zealand.
Jean is survived by her brother Robert Engbretson of Yuma, Arizona and three children, Susan (John) Harrison, Andrew (Beth) Arnold and Erica (Thomas) Miller. She is further survived by grandchildren Noelle Meske, Chad Meske, Mirandy (Craig) Fuhrmann and Evan (Jennifer) Arnold plus greatÑgrandchildren Arianna Elliott, Jaden and Kayla Boehringer, Savannah Schettle, Lucas, Grant and Brooke Fuhrmann and Maya and Myles Arnold.
Jean has one great-great-granddaughter, River Schettle, along with many nieces and nephews. Jean was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Arnold, parents, Earl and Frances Engbretson, and siblings William Engbretson, Colleen (Norman) Binder and Frances (Arthur) DelMoro.
Visitation will be Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021 from 3-4 p.m. at the Berndt-Ledesma Funeral Home-226 S. Main St. Hartford. Funeral Service will follow at 4 p.m. Rev. Doug Stowe officiating. Interment Wisconsin Memorial Park.
The family is truly grateful for the compassionate team at St. Anne's Providence Court first floor, for the feeling of home they provided her since 2019. Whenever we left, we knew she was in the right hands. The family also deeply appreciated the total commitment provided by Allie's team from St. Croix Hospice, the last 6 weeks. We could not have supported her without all their help. Memorials to St. Anne's Salvatorian Campus or St. Croix Hospice appreciated.
Berndt-Ledesma Funeral Hartford is serving the family.