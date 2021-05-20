WEST BEND
Jean M. Kelley
February 20, 1961 - May 18, 2021
Jean M. Kelley (nee Brandt) of West Bend died unexpectedly on May 18, 2021, at the age of 60 at Aurora Medical Center in Grafton. Jean was born in Port Washington on February 20, 1961, the daughter of Hildie (nee Schwendimann) and the late Allen Brandt. Jean graduated from West Bend East High School class of 1979. Jean was united in marriage on October 17, 1987, to Edward Kelley and they were blessed with two sons. Jean most recently worked at UWM of Washington County. Jean enjoyed traveling, bingo, rummage sales, playing cards (Guts Girls), her flower gardens, photography and most importantly spending time with her family.
Jean is survived by her husband, Ed; sons: Michael (fiancee Holly Fait) and Pat; her mother, Hildie; siblings: David (Joan) Brandt, Patty (Randy) Kison and Steve (Heather) Brandt; brothers-in-law: Jerry Kelley and Joe Kelley; sisters-in-law: Mary (Jim) Cruciani, Judy (Frank) Jozefowski. She is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Jean was preceded in death by her parents-in-law, Roland and Eileen Kelley, and her sister-in-law Jane Kelley.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, May 21, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, 1044 S. Silverbrook Drive, West Bend. Interment will be at Washington County Memorial Park. Visitation will be held at the church on Friday from 11:00 a.m. - 1:45 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Our Savior’s Lutheran Church or American Cancer Society appreciated. Mueller Funeral Home of Cedarburg is serving the family. Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.muellerfuneralhome.com.