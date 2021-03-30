Jean Marie Button, 88
Ms. Jean Button of Cedarburg,formerly of New Jersey, Florida, California and Illinois, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, March 11, 2021. She was 88 years old.
Jean Marie Lahey was born on May 15, 1932. in Clifton, New Jersey. She was the only daughter of Louis and Janet (Ross) Lahey. She attended School House #5 in Clifton and Clifton High School. Jean went on to earn her degree as a registered nurse at Hackensack Hospital in Hackensack, NJ. Her career as a nurse provided her years of enjoyment at Hackensack Hospital and Lutheran General Hospital in Des Plaines, IL. She finished her career at the Lutheran Home and Services for the Aged in Arlington Heights, IL, where she worked as an RN for over 20 years before retiring in 1997.
Jean raised her children in Riverside, CA, New Brunswick NJ, and then Arlington Heights, IL. She was a very active member of St. Peter’s Lutheran Church and School in Arlington Heights, IL where all six of her children attended. She was firmly committed to having her children raised in the faith at St. Peter’s and enjoyed her involvement with Bible study groups, classroom and school activities, and the Lutheran Women’s Missionary League. Jean moved to Island Lake, IL, in 1992 where she remained active with St. John’s Lutheran Church. Jean moved to Cedarburg in 2005 and became a member of First Immanuel Lutheran Church in Cedarburg (FIL). Her fondest memories of the last 15 years, besides seeing her family grow, was attending FIL with her daughter Pattie and grandson Michael Andrew Button. She was devoted to Michael being raised in the faith at FIL and then attending Living Word Lutheran High School in Jackson.
Jean loved to dance, especially swing and ballroom. In her youth, she would often dance the night away under the lights in Manhattan and Miami! She also loved music, particularly classical and jazz, loved the theater, especially on and off Broadway. She loved gardening, entertaining and card games (particularly bridge and gin rummy). Aside from raising her six children, she had a true compassion and love for all of her nine Irish setters. Among so many other things, she gave her children a strong foundation in the Christian faith and passions for music, cooking and camping, with many camping trips to Wisconsin, Florida, Colorado and Mount Rushmore. Over the years, she shared her favorite childhood memories of her Aunt Mary, Grandma Atkins, her little brother Raymond and cousins Bill and Walter, as well as so many memories of raising her children. These are just some highlights of the many strengths and memories she leaves to her children and grandchildren.
Those left to honor her memory include her children Cynthia (Damon) Button-Matthews of Accomac, VA; James (Judy) Button of Mequon; Thomas Button of Harvard, IL; Patricia Button of Cedarburg; and Nancy (Bill Vargas) Button of Antioch, IL; daughter-in-law Deborah Button; her 14 grandchildren Kristin, Emily, Shannon, Jessica, Jacob, Andrea, Heather, Erin, Rebecca, Cheyenne, Justin, Wayne, Gina and Michael; her 15 great-grandchildren Nathan, Natalie, Charlotte, Ella, Will, Jaden, Preston and Wyatt, Sophia, Nathaniel, Joshua, Maggie, Roxie, Charlotte, Asher, Will, Jaden, Preston and Wyatt; and her brother Raymond (“little brother Ray”) (Maureen “Mo”) Lahey of Dingman’s Ferry, PA.
Jean was preceded in death by her son David, son-in-law Glen, grandsons David Glen and David Michael, great-grandson Joey, and cousins Bill Dewy and Walter Dewy (who was like a brother to her while growing up).
Private family services are being held due to the current COVID circumstances. The family plans to have a memorial service in the future when the larger family can attend.
The Eernisse Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements; online condolences may be left at www.eernissefunerahome.com.