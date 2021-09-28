WEST BEND
Jean Minz
Oct. 13, 1948 - Sept. 24, 2021
Jean Minz, 72, of West Bend, passed away on Sept. 24, 2021, at Froedtert West Bend Hospital in the town of Polk.
Jean was born on Oct. 13, 1948, in West Bend, the daughter of the late Hugo and Marie (nee Bohn) Minz. Jean was an avid crafter and worked at numerous self-serve gas stations in West Bend where she made many friends.
Those Jean leaves behind to cherish her memory include two sisters, Carol (Ken) Weddig and Kay (Tim) Flatt; one brother, Tom (Barbara) Minz; numerous nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends.
In addition to her parents, Jean was preceded in death by a brother, George Minz.
The Myrhum - Patten Funeral and Cremation Service has been entrusted with Jean’s arrangements. Additional information and guest book may be found at www.myrhum-patten.com.