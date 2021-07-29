Jean R. Clement, 89
Jean R. Clement, 89, of Mequon (a Cedarburg resident for 50 plus years), passed way of natural causes on January 3, 2021 in the City of Mequon.
Jean was born in Milwaukee to Ella and Elmer Ritter on December 27, 1931. She went to Rufus King High School and graduated from the University of WI Madison with a degree in food science. While attending college, she met Gerald A. Clement, the love of her life. They were married on December 20, 1952. Jean was a loving wife, mother and grandmother and always put family and home first. She loved good food, good jokes and travel. She was involved in numerous organizations and activities. She volunteered at Riveredge Nature Center; teaching children, participated in the “Christmas in the Country” for years, was a member of Cedarburg Library Board, and the Ozaukee Co. Highway Safety Committee. She was an ambitious gardener, avid reader, talented quilter and made many lifelong friends through these activities.
Jean is survived by her four children: Bret (Karen) Clement, Brian (Sue) Clement, Anne (Brian) Thate and Paul (Alexandra) Clement; grandchildren, Michelle (Stephen) Arneson, Leslie (Bryan) Dorsey, Nicholas (Lauren) Thate, Bridget (Matt) Hannon, Allison Clement, Daniel Clement, Thomas Clement, Theo Clement and Paul G. Clement; great-grandchildren, Joshua and Lucas Arneson. Jean is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
Jean was preceded in death by her husband Gerald; her brother and sister-in-law Jack (June) Ritter, her parents Elmer and Ella Ritter, other relatives and friends.
Jean was baptized as a Catholic on December 23, 2020. She wished to be reunited with the Lord, her husband Gerald, parents and friends.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, August 6, 2021, at 11:00 AM, at St. Francis Borgia North Catholic Church, 1375 Covered Bridge Rd.
Cedarburg, WI 53012. A visitation will be held on Friday, at the church from 9:00 AM until the time of Mass. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the Cedarburg Community Scholarship Foundation in honor of the Gerald and Jean Clement Memorial Scholarship.
Mueller Funeral Home is serving the family and can be reached at 262-377-0380.