KEWASKUM
Jeanne Ann (Gill) Staehler
March 24, 1932 — Feb. 15, 2021
Jeanne Ann (Gill) Staehler, age 88 of Kewaskum entered eternal life on February 15, 2021 at Kettle Gardens Memory Unit where she had been a resident for nearly nine years.
Jeanne Ann Gill was born March 24, 1932 in Plymouth. She was the daughter of the late Leo B. and Agnes (McMullen) Gill. Jeanne was a graduate of Plymouth High School, with the class of 1950. She married Robert “Bob” Staehler on May 9, 1953 at St. Michaels Catholic Church in Parnell. She is survived by her husband Bob of 68 years; four children, Patrick (Deb) Staehler of Richfield, Kerry (Barb) Staehler of Wittenberg, Christine Staehler of Granger, IN, and Jack Staehler of La Grange Park, IL; nine grandchildren, Ryan (Pamela) Staehler, Adam (Jessy) Staehler, Scott (Tuesday) Staehler, Sarah (Jason) Fox, Brandon Koth, Joey Staehler, Samantha Staehler, Melisa (Matt) Britten, Matt (Kelly) Gray; and seven great-grandchildren.
Jeanne was employed in manufacturing at Regal Ware in Kewaskum for over 30 years and later was an associate at Kohl’s Department Store in West Bend. She served her community in many ways over the years including delivering communion to those unable to attend Mass at Holy Trinity Catholic Church. She took great pride in her Irish heritage and was the granddaughter of Alexander McMullen, an immigrant who served in the American Civil War 27th Wisconsin Infantry from 1862 to 1865. She pursued a life-long dream traveling to Ireland to see the home of her ancestors and took the opportunity to go back to Europe for her eldest grandson’s wedding in Valencia, Spain in 2005. Like her husband, Jeanne was an avid snowmobiler and along with Bob, carried the Torch for the Badger State Winter Games event in 1989. Together they advocated for the advancement of the sport and traveled thousands of miles on trails across the state. She was an amazing mother, had a deep bond with her three sisters and many cousins, and enjoyed collecting vintage items and had a lifelong affinity for dogs. Jeanne greeted everyone with her warm and welcoming personality and was especially happy when surrounded by her family. She will be remembered as a strong woman with a soft touch whose beautiful smile and infectious laugh lit up the room.
A Memorial Mass will be held on Saturday, July 31, 2021 at 11:00 am at Holy Trinity Catholic Church (331 Main St., Kewaskum, WI 53040). The family will greet relatives and friends on Saturday at Church from 9:00 am until the time of Mass. Inurnment will be at Holy Trinity Cemetery following Mass.
The family would like to thank the staff at Kettle Gardens Memory Unit and Preceptor Hospice Care whose professionalism and compassion ensured Jeanne’s days were filled with warmth and caring. In lieu of flowers, the family asks donations be made to the Holy Trinity Catholic School in Kewaskum or the charity of your choice.
