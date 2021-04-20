Jeffery James Olson, 70
Jeffery James Olson of Cedarburg left his earthly life on March 19, 2021, entering eternity and welcomed first by his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.
Jeff was born November 1, 1950, the fifth child of August Peter Olaf Olson and Henrietta Ruth Constantopolis Olson. He loved to share stories of his boyhood adventures growing up as a city kid in Milwaukee. Jeff attended high school in San Marin, California, and later technical college in Marin County for automotive body repair. It wasn’t until he was back in Milwaukee that Jeff chose the trades as his lifelong work, specifically mastering the craft of finish carpentry. He was excellent at his trade, a true problem solver on many thousands of projects. Many times over the years Jeff would point out homes he had worked at, both locally and in Milwaukee, especially along Lake Drive. One of his later projects was working on the set of “Public Enemies” (filmed at the Milwaukee Historical Society). Remembering this building had been a bank in his childhood, Jeff enjoyed telling the story of visiting with his younger brother Bob to inquire about a “loan to purchase a bicycle,” to be turned down because they had no collateral. Life for Jeff had once again gone “full circle.”
It was November, 1977, while attending a Bible study at the Scanda House on Highway 100 and Oklahoma, that Jeff sat down at a table and met his future wife and best friend, Shellie (Michaela) Schwalbe. They married on September 15, 1979, at Ozaukee Baptist Church, then located across the street from the Cedarburg City Park. After living in Wauwatosa for one year, they found a home in Cedarburg, where they raised their three sons and have resided for over 40 years. Initially Jeff was uncertain about the move to a small town, but after just three short weeks announced, “I love it here! I am never moving back!”
Jeff was an extremely proud father of his sons, Jordon Jeffery, Chad Michael, and Steven Robert. Ever the soft-hearted dad, he was the person they would go to first with questions and struggles, now leaving a tremendous void for them. These moments will be deeply missed. He taught his sons to appreciate God’s creation all around them, not to bully others, and enjoy the simple things in life like a good cup of coffee, or a slice of homemade pie. His example of working with your hands was something they are proud of, with many life lessons being taught while spending time with their dad in his workshop or on outside projects. He wanted them to be comfortable using tools of all kinds, and even more importantly to be comfortable with who they were as people. He built a great life with his family.
Jeff took great pride in working on their “Plain Jane” ranch house; his skills are visible in every inch of it, making many of his wife’s dreams come true. Being partners in these beautiful improvements will always be appreciated and treasured, as they know these were true efforts of love for his family.
Jeff leaves behind his wife, Shellie, and sons Jordon (Auna), Chad, and Steven (Paula Kidwell). Also left to grieve are his well-loved siblings Barbara, Dennis, Christine, Carol, and Bradley, along with special nieces and nephews. In addition, he will be sorely missed by his second family who loved him well, Vincent (Emy) Schwalbe, David (Laurie) Schwalbe, Timothy (Svetlana) Schwalbe, Christine Beach, Jacqueline Garrett, Catherine Schwalbe, Charity Schwalbe, and Amy (Bruce) Resnick; many nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and -nephews. Included are many special and treasured friends Jeff has made over his lifetime. Lastly, he will be missed by his daily companions and best friends Sam, Missy, and granddog Mika.
Jeff was preceded in death by his parents, his brother Bob, sister Judith, brother Lawrence, sister-in-law Rosalind, niece Tiffany, and his second parents, Eugene and Helen Schwalbe.
Jeff made it his priority to share his deep faith to almost everyone he met. He knew we all need forgiveness, and a Savior, and that person is Jesus Christ. His well-worn Bible marked with comments and gratitude is left as a solid reminder of his faith. Jeff believed these truths: Romans 1:16 “For I am not ashamed of the gospel of Christ, for it is the power of God unto salvation for everyone who believes.” Romans 8:1 “Therefore there is now no condemnation for those who are in Christ Jesus because through Christ Jesus, the law of the Spirit of Life set me free from the law of sin and death.” Acts 20: 24 “However, I consider my life worth nothing to me, if only I may finish the race and complete the task the Lord Jesus has given me, the task of testifying to the gospel of God’s grace.” Dearest Jeff and Dad, we will always love you dearly, forever in our hearts, and one day will see you again at the gates of heaven.
A heart of gratitude to Dr. Christopher Budny for all your care, the nurses and staff at Ascension Columbia St. Mary’s, and Horizon Hospice, most notably the special guardian angels Mira and Sam in the hospital, and his nurse Lynn while in hospice.
A memorial service will be held at Alliance Bible Church 13939 N. Cedarburg Road, Mequon, on Saturday, May 1, 2021 - 2:00 p.m. Family will receive friends at the church on Sat. from 12:00 p.m. - 1:45 p.m. Inurnment will be private at Immanuel Cemetery in Cedarburg. Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.muellerfuneralhome.com.
Memorials are humbly appreciated to the Milwaukee Rescue Mission, Mighty Oaks Warrior Project for Wounded Veterans, or Alliance Bible Church Mequon, the family’s home of worship for nearly 40 years.