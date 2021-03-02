ALLENTON
Jeffrey A. ‘Jeff’ Voigt
Aug. 23, 1960 - Feb. 20, 2021
Jeffrey A. “Jeff” Voigt, 60, of Allenton passed away on February 20, 2021, at Froedtert Hospital in West Bend.
Jeff was born on August 23, 1960, in West Bend, the son of Alfred and Ramona (nee Hardegan) Voigt. On May 28, 1994, he was united in marriage to Jodi Lynn Teeters at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Newburg.
Anyone who knew Jeff knew he loved his job at Roundy’s/Kroger, where he spent the last 20 years. Every one of his work buddies and whomever he talked to knew he always had a special bond with “Daddy’s baby girl,” McKayla. When he wasn’t there, he spent time tinkering around with anything he could find, even the simplest of things. Twice every year, you could also find him at the Jefferson Swap Meet, a special tradition he and Derek shared. On the rare occasion he took some time to kick back and relax, you’d be sure to find him with his Fireball Whiskey and a cigar. His favorite phrase to tell anyone was “Hammer down.” He enjoyed to play jokes on people; you were sure to know he was up to no good when that grin appeared. He was a true gentleman and would put a smile on everyone’s face. Jeff was an amazing husband that would do anything for his wife; always very affectionate, attentive, and loved to create memories with her. Jeff loved all six of his children and there were special things he shared with each of them; truck driving, preparing for Jefferson, talking on the phone for hours, and so much more. In addition, Jeff loved spending time with his grandkids, showing them what he enjoyed most in life, whether it was throwing the football, showing them trucks, or giving them a ride on the lawnmower.
Those Jeff leaves behind to cherish his memory include his wife, Jodi; their three children, Devon (Kelly) Voigt, Derek Voigt (Brittany Reuter), McKayla Voigt (Antony Robinson); as well as his three children from his first marriage, Michael (Kimberly) Voigt, Joel (Sheila) Voigt, and Danielle (Jed) Steier; 14 grandchildren, Blake, Jamie, Madison, Levi, baby-to-be Everleigh, McKenzie, Keegan, Jeffrey, Adam, Brody, Riley, Julia, Elizabeth and Sara; his siblings, Patti (Tom) Neumann and Brian Voigt; a sister-in-law, Lori Buretz (nee Teeters); many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Jeff was preceded in death by his father, Alfred Voigt; his parents-in-law, Gerald and Elizabeth “Betty” Teeters; and two nephews, Tony Zielicke and Chris Zielicke.
VISITATION: Jeff’s family will greet relatives and friends at the Myrhum-Patten Funeral and Cremation Service, 1315 W. Washington St., in West Bend on Wednesday, March 3, 2021, from 2:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m.
FUNERAL SERVICE: Funeral services for Jeff will be held at 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday, March 3, 2021 at the funeral home. Burial will take place the following day at Washington County Memorial Park at 10:00 a.m.
The Myrhum-Patten Funeral and Cremation Service has been entrusted with Jeff’s arrangements. Additional information and guest book may be found at www.myrhum-patten.com.