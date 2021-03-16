Jeffrey A. Kane, 57
Jeffrey A. Kane passed away at his home on Friday, March 12, 2021. He was 57 years old. Jeff was born in Marshfield on September 10, 1963, to John and Noris (Miller) Kane.
Jeff attended Pittsville High School. He met his wife while serving in the U.S. Army. Jeff had a unique personality all his own. He enjoyed brewing and judging mead while educating others. He also loved his Harley and rode his motorcycle when weather permitted. He enjoyed entertaining his friends and family with spectacular firework displays. Jeff viewed his job in cybersecurity as a hobby, thoroughly taking interest in and loving what he did. Genealogy was a hobby he also had and spent countless hours researching. People will miss his daily jokes on Facebook.
Jeff is survived by his wife, Diana; sons Andrew and Matthew (Dingo) Kane; brothers Jack and Dan Kane; and sisters Joan (Gary) Korger and Deb (Dan) Ostrowski. He is further survived by nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.
Jeff was preceded in death by his parents, John and Noris Kane.
A celebration of life will be held at Eernisse Funeral Home, 1167 Washington Ave., Cedarburg, WI 53012 on Thursday, March 18, at 5:00 p.m. Deacon Al Lazaga will officiate. Jeff’s family will receive visitors from 3:00-5:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials to National Kidney Foundation are appreciated, https://www.kidney.org/donation.