Jennifer Kay Wells
Oct. 4, 1957 - Nov. 30, 2021
Jennifer Kay Wells, age 64, entered eternal life on November 30, 2021. She was born on October 4, 1957, to James L. Beinke and Marjorie S. Beinke (Shook), both of whom preceded her in death. She was the beloved wife of David; loving mother of Karen (Phil) Hempel, Nancy Thielen and Alex (Janet) Thielen; beloved stepmother of Rachel (Daniel) Johnson, Jonathan (Meg) Wells, Jeremy Wells and Micaela Wells. She was the adoring and adored grandmother of Sophie, Tyson, Lindsey, Marek, Jacek, Everly and Fiona. Jennifer was preceded in death by Donald Thielen, loving father of Karen, Nancy and Alex, and loving husband of Jennifer.
Jennifer spent her life devoted to Christ and was an active member of the churches she attended through the music programs, and small groups. She was family-focused and loved spending time with her parents, sisters, children and grandchildren. Jennifer was known for being the peacekeeper in the family and was always willing to lend an ear. Jennifer enjoyed working as a NetSuite Administrator and helping support the companies she worked with. In her free time, she could be found sitting on her patio enjoying the day or being creative through painting, writing, making music or crafting.
Jennifer was very gifted musically and had sung with the Bel Canto Chorus in Milwaukee and the Moraine Chorus in West Bend and was a member of the hand bell choir at St. John’s Lutheran Church. Her musical ability came from within her own family as she was also the great-granddaughter of William Storer, who established the band program in the Mason City, Iowa, public schools over 100 years ago. William was (loosely) the model for Professor Harold Hill in “The Music Man,” a show that was written years later by one of his own band students, Meredith Willson.
Jennifer was loved by the many people whose lives she touched and she will be missed dearly.
A memorial service for Jennifer will be held at St. John’s Lutheran Church in West Bend on Saturday, December 11, at 11:00 a.m. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.
