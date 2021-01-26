Jerome E. Kuptz, 94
Jerome E. Kuptz of Fredonia passed away on January 25, 2021, at the age of 94 years. He was the loving husband of Joyce (nee Vanselow) for 67 years. He was most caring father of Jerry Jr. (Pam), Paul (Jeanette), Tom (Gloria), Bill (Debbie), Caroline (the late Johnny Cabino), Mary, Margaret, Eugene, Amy (Poncho); dear grandfather of Jerome Michael, Kelly (Richard), Marcus (Alvie), Vincent, Kyle, Lauren, Brian, Sam, Christopher (Amber), Antonio, Kathy (Ismael), Christina (Miguel), Emily (Nick), Alec, Andy and Manny. He is further survived by loving great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by daughter Theresa “Terri” Buckley and great-granddaughter Angelis Solis.
Jerome worked at Sealtest and Home Juice, then retired from Borden’s Dairy as a milkman. Jerome was a fan of all Wisconsin sports and also had a heart for dogs. Jerome was mostly known as being a giving and unselfish man, who loved his wife dearly.
The family would like to thank Allay Home and Hospice Care and Forest Haven Assisted Living for their kind and compassionate care. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Wisconsin Humane Society are appreciated.
Funeral Service to be held on Thursday, January 28, at Mueller Funeral Home in Grafton (979 N. Green Bay Road) at 6:00 p.m. Funeral visitation to be held prior from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery in Milwaukee.
Mueller Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, visit www.muellerfuneralhome.com or call 262-377-0380.