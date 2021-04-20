WEST BEND
Jerome E. Seybold
July 11, 1937 - April 18, 2021
Jerome E. Seybold “Jerry,” age 83, passed away at his home on Sunday April 18, 2021, in West Bend. He was born on July 11, 1937, son of Herbert and Jean (nee Hentz) Seybold.
On June 1, 1963, Jerry married Irene (nee Wild) at St. Lawrence Catholic Church and they began their family. Jerry served in the U.S. Army.
Jerry loved fishing and working at the Cedar Community Woodshop, playing tennis, watching the Packers and judge shows.
Jerry is survived by his wife, Irene, and his children John (Mary Watson), Lori Lawson, Connie (Andy) Resch, Sheri (Kent) Savitt; and his grandchildren, Gabriel and Nicolas Resch, August and Olivia Lawson; and in-laws Dennis Wild (special friend, Tami), Mary (DeWayne) Butcher, Arlene (Mike) Barron, Gladys Sachse, Dolores Wild.
Jerry was preceded in death by his parents, Herbert and Jean Seybold; mother- and father-in-law, Louis and Rosie Wild; brothers-in law Joe Wild and Fred Sachse; sisters-in-law Anita (Robert) Kratzke and Kathleen Wild.
A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 22, at St Peter Catholic Church (200 E. Washington St., Slinger ) with Fr. Richard Stoffel presiding. Visitation will be at the Phillip Funeral Home (1420 W. Paradise Drive, West Bend) on Thursday from 11:30 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. Full military honors will follow the Mass at church. Inurnment will follow the Mass at the New St. Peter Cemetery.
Memorials to St. Peter Catholic Church are appreciated.
Phillip Funeral Home of West Bend is assisting the family.
For more information, call 262-338-2050 or visit www.phillipfuneralhome.com.