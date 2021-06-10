HARTFORD
Jerome ‘Jerry’ Sagal
Sept. 24, 1955 - June 6, 2021
Jerome “Jerry” Sagal, age 65, of Hartford passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 6, 2021, at his home.
He was born on September 24, 1955, in Sheboygan, a son of the late John and Deloris (Champeau) Sagal.
Jerry attended St. John the Baptist Catholic Grade School and graduated from Plymouth High School in 1973. After high school he attended Lakeshore Technical Institute, where he earned his Electronic Servicing Degree.
Before Jerry moved out of state to Arizona and Washington for several years, he worked at Rockwell Automation and Reliance Electric. Jerry returned to Wisconsin in 2013 and worked at Faustel in Germantown until his retirement in 2019.
Jerry was the Green Bay Packers’ greatest fan and loved riding his Harley-Davidson. He also enjoyed deer hunting, music and cooking.
He was a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Plymouth. He also was a member of the Knights of Columbus Plymouth Council 1789 for 28 years, where he served as the Grand Knight from 1998-2000. In 1999, he earned Sir Knight and Fourth Degree Knight for 22 years.
Survivors include his daughter, Alison (TJ) DeToro of Milwaukee; grandchild, Leo DeToro; sister, Patricia Pfeiffer of Milwaukee; two brothers, Michael (Karen) Sagal of Waldo; Timothy (Renee) Sagal of Lodi; and two nephews: Michael Sagal of Waldo and Jared Sagal of Lodi.
He is also survived by many aunts, uncles, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his son Sean Sagal; his parents; and brother-in-law, Gary Pfeiffer.
Visitation will take place on Monday, June 14, 2021, at the Suchon Funeral Home in Plymouth from 4:00 p.m.-6:00 p.m., with a prayer service to follow at 6:00 p.m. Father Philip Reifenberg, Pastor of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, will officiate. Cremation will take place following the services.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund is being established in Jerry’s name for St. Jude’s or the Wounded Warrior Project.
The Suchon Funeral Home and Cremation Services is assisting the family.
The family would like to send a special thanks to the Aurora at Home Hospice team and his in-home caregivers for all the care and compassion given to Jerry.