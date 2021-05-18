Jerry D. Fowler, 80
Jerry Fowler of Cedarburg passed away Friday evening, May 7, 2021. He was 80 years old.
Jerry was born in Blairsburg, Iowa, on June 8, 1940, son of John and Ruth Fowler. He attended local schools in Hansell, Iowa, before earning degrees in English and political science at the University of Northern Iowa. On June 9, 1962, Jerry married Donna Fredrickson in Albert Lea, Minnesota. They were blessed with two daughters, Taena and Leah.
Jerry had a wide-ranging professional life which took him and his family to Minneapolis/St. Paul, Rapid City, South Dakota, Ankeny, Iowa, Chicago, and Milwaukee. He entered the shopping center industry in the 1970s and came to the Milwaukee area in 1985 to become the general manager of Mayfair Mall.
Jerry and Donna retired in Cedarburg, their favorite city. Jerry was passionate about golfing. He enjoyed customizing golf equipment and the search for the perfect club. He was proud of his first hole-in-one at Ozaukee County Golf Course on hole number 9. He and Donna attended all the Major tournaments, their favorites being the Masters in Atlanta, Georgia and the British Open in St. Andrews, Scotland. Jerry also enjoyed watercolor painting, aviation, fishing, gardening, and modern farming. He was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Cedarburg.
Those left to honor his memory include his wife, Donna; their daughters Taena (Jon Greising) of Johnston, Iowa, and Leah (Bruce) Glaub of Grafton; three grandchildren: Maeve, Konrad and Jared. He is further survived by brother Jim (Mary); sisters Janice (Gerry) Peterson, Jean Bodensteiner, and June (Jim) Mackey; nieces, nephews, other family and friends. Jerry was preceded in death by his parents; his twin brother, Jon, and brother Joe; sisters Julie Fowler and Joyce Walsh.
A celebration of Jerry’s life will be held at the Eernisse Funeral Home, 1167 Washington Ave., in Cedarburg on May 22 from 10:00 – 12:00, with a Memorial Service held at 12:00. Pastor Brent Halverson will preside.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the Cedarburg Cultural Center.
The Eernisse Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements; online condolences may be left at www.eernissefuneralhome.com.