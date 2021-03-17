RICHFIELD
Jewel J. Butzke
February 19, 1925 - March 12, 2021
Jewel J. Butzke (nee Graef) of Richfield died peacefully surrounded by family and caregivers at home on March 12, 2021. She was born in Richfield on February 19, 1925, to John and Esther Graef. She was the beloved wife of Cliff Butzke, whom she married on May 22, 1965, at David Star Lutheran Church.
Jewel was born and spent her life on the family farm homestead. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She served as a longtime bus driver at Go Riteway Transportation, an election poll worker, and a faithful member of David Star Lutheran Church. She was an avid gardener, worldwide traveler, enjoyed her bowling and card playing with her many friends over the years. Jewel is best known for her kind spirit, fun-loving ways, and a bit of a jokester with a true fondness for jewelry and chocolate.
Jewel is survived by husband, Cliff, and daughter Karen Buchholz, along with granddaughters and great-grandchildren; Jennifer and Travis (Julia and Natalie), Kara and Ryan (Reid and Kayleigh), Krista and Chris (Nora). She was preceded in death by son Terry Kasten; daughter-in-law Judith Kasten; and son-in-law Lee Buchholz. She also was preceded in death by her parents and two sisters and a brother.
Thank you to Stacey and Lisa of Horizon and our caregiver team for the amazing care and love given to Jewel. Too often, we can underestimate the power of a touch, a smile, a kind word, a favorite song, and a listening ear. All of which your caring hearts have given and made a difference. This world is better because of each you.
Funeral services for Jewel will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, March 19, at David’s Star Lutheran Church (2740 David’s Star Drive, Jackson) with the Rev. Michael Woldt and the Rev. Kurt Loescher presiding. Visitation will be at the church on Friday from 12:30 p.m. until time of service. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
Livestreaming of the funeral service will be at 2:00 p.m. on the Phillip Funeral Home’s Facebook page.
The Phillip Funeral Home of West Bend is assisting the family. For more information, call 262-338-2050 or visit www.phillipfuneralhome.com.