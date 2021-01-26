Jill Ann Schamberger, 79
Jill Ann Schamberger, age 79, of West Bend, formerly of Random Lake, passed away peacefully Tuesday, January 19, 2021, at Kathy Hospice in West Bend.
She was born on June 23, 1941 in Milwaukee; daughter of Ted and Josephine Lemke Jarzyna.
On May 27, 1961, Jill married Jerome B. “Jerry” Schamberger at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Milwaukee.
Jill worked as a social worker for Ozaukee County for many years, retiring in 2002.
She is survived by her husband, Jerome; her children Lisa (Rob) Ferguson of West Allis, Eric (Caroline) Schamberger of Rib Mountain, Todd (Merrie) Schamberger of Neenah and Peter (Shalmar) Schamberger of Maryland; eight grandchildren Shannon, Teddy and Madeline Ferguson, Seth, Carli, Molly, Adam and Lola Schamberger; great-granddaughter Davi Ferguson; her sister Jane Jarzyna of Mequon; her brother Todd (JoAnn) Jarzyna of Pound; nephews, other relatives and friends.
Jill was preceded by her parents and her brother Teddy Jarzyna.
Jill’s life will be celebrated at a later date.
Memorials to the Wisconsin Humane Society, Ozaukee Campus (630 West Dekora St., Saukville, WI 53080) appreciated.
Poole Funeral Home/Crematory, Port Washington, WI, assisting the family. Information and condolences available at www.poolefh.com or 262-284-4431.