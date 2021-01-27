WEST BEND
Joan E. Milde
June 1, 1937 - Jan. 21, 2021
Joan E. Milde of West Bend went to her heavenly home on Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021, at the age of 83.
Joan was born June 1, 1937, to Gerhardt and Beatrice (Cyr) Radloff in Milwaukee. Joan is survived by her loving brother Carl (Ann) Radloff and loving sister Mary (Roger) Rogge of Jackson. She is also survived by nieces and nephews, and great-nieces and great-nephews, plus other relatives and her special friends from Riverbend, where she lived for 20 years, as well as her special friend for 60-plus years Evelyn Anderson, whom she talked to on a regular basis.
Joan was preceded in death by her parents; her loving husband, Bob, and son, Eddie. Joan was a longtime employee of the Oster Company assembling small appliances, and where she met her husband, Bob.
A celebration of her life will be held in a private service at a later date with Pastor Paul Mittermaier presiding. He brought her Culver’s ice cream on many occasions and she enjoyed time with him as he showed great compassion to her.
Memorials in her name can be made to Kathy Hospice or St. John’s Lutheran Church Building Fund in Jackson.
Church and Chapel Funeral Homes has been entrusted with her arrangements.