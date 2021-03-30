Tullahoma, Tenn.
Joan Frances Fellin
Joan Frances Fellin, of Tullahoma, passed this life on Thursday, March 25, 2021, at her home at the age of 75. Mrs. Fellin was born in Milwaukee to the late Joseph Sekeres and Vivian Yesko Sekeres, who survives. During her life she worked as an LPN and was also the owner of Little Bit Of Everything. She was also a member of Saint Barnabas Episcopal Church in Tullahoma. In addition to her father, Mrs. Fellin was preceded in death by her husband, David W. Fellin; and two brothers, Brian and Steven Sekeres.
She is survived by her mother, Vivian Sekeres; two daughters, Victoria Duer and her husband David, and Sarah Newberry; one son, David Fellin and his wife Jennifer; two sisters, Melanie Reseburg and her husband John, and Amy Wilkom and her husband Jim; three brothers, John Sekeres and his wife Leanne, Joseph Sekeres, and Michael Sekeres; three grandchildren, Samuel Duer, Nicholas Duer and his fiance Felicia, and Jakeb Newberry and his wife Amber; and two great-granddaughters, Olivia and Layla Duer.
No services are planned at this time.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to either Hospice Compassus via Hospice of the Highland Rim Foundation, 101 Bragg Circle, Tullahoma, TN 37388 or St. Joseph’s Indian School, P.O. Box 326, Chamberlain, SD 57326.
Kilgore Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.