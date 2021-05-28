ERIN
Joan G. Coffey
Oct. 9, 1927 — May 25, 2021
Joan G. (nee Griesmer) Coffey of Hartford was called to her heavenly home on May 25, 2021, at the age of 93 years. She was born October 9, 1927, daughter of Henry and Hattie (nee Jansen) Griesmer.
Joan is survived by her daughters Mary (Tom) Ross, Patricia Stapleton, Arlene (Gary) Klumb, Jean (Rick) Roffers, Cheryl (George) Forge, Nancy (Phil) Grimm and Kerry (Bryan) Fick; her sons Daniel (Cynthia) Coffey and John (Sylvia) Coffey. She is also survived by 20 loving grandchildren, 27 great-grandchildren, two great-great grandchildren and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Joan was preceded in death by her loving husband, J. Edwin Coffey, and her parents, Henry and Hattie Griesmer.
A visitation is Friday, May 28, from 4-7:30 p.m. at the Berndt-Ledesma Funeral Home, Hartford. Mass of Resurrection is Saturday, May 29, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Kilian’s Catholic Church, 264 W. State St., Hartford. Interment St. Patrick’s Cemetery, Erin.
The Berndt-Ledesma Funeral Home-Hartford is serving the family