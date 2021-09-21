Joan G. Droege, 89
Joan G. Droege, nee Klug, beloved wife of the late Charles W. “Charlie” Droege, passed away on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021.
Joan was born March 3, 1932, and grew up in Wauwatosa raised by her parents, Raymond and Hilda Klug. She loved sailing in her youth. Her dad had a boat made for her, and she was the only girl sailing on the lake as the family spent summers at Big Cedar Lake. Joan and her crew usually came in last in the races, but always had a good time.
While attending Valparaiso University, Joan met Charlie, and they were married June 15, 1952. They raised their three children in Thiensville, where Joan was a homemaker and worked as secretary at their church while Charlie worked in Mequon-Thiensville schools.
They retired to Algoma, where Joan and Charlie lived on the shore of Lake Michigan. Joan spent years enjoying the lake and nature around them in Algoma, painting, playing cards and spending time with friends and family.
In the later years of her life, Joan lived in the Town of Trenton with her daughter Joy and her family. Joan had the chance to see and talk to family every day, and had the great pleasure of watching many of her great-grandchildren grown up, as they ran and played around her home. She always kept a good supply of toys in her side of the house, and a secret candy stash, so the great-grandchildren had things to play with and treats always available.
Joan was happy and had an upbeat personality. She enjoyed visitors and welcomed them with a smile, always ready to talk about the latest news, politics and the weather.
Joan was preceded in death by her husband, Charlie; son, Charles R. “Chip” Droege; brother-in-law John Droege; and her two dear cousins Mardell Schaitel and Arlene (Fritz) Held.
Joan is survived by her daughters Joy (David) Boyung and Julie Droege; daughter-in-law Mary Kay Hammes; brother Ken (Val) Klug; sister-in-law Connie Droege; her grandchildren Chuck (Julie) Droege, Chris (Tricia) Droege, Jennifer (James) Spors, Erin Kimmons, John (Jill) Binsfeld Jr., David Boyung Jr., Alex (Alissa) Boyung, and Melanie Boyung; great-grandchildren Raymond, Iris, Lily, Maddie, Charlie and Violet Spors; Jakob, MaKenzy and Lukas Kimmons; Camden and Cooper Droege; Isabelle and Alivia Boyung; Greyson Boyung; and George and Alice Binsfeld.
She is further survived by aunt Bertie Werner; friends Edie Pearson and Barb Jones; and nieces, nephews and other friends.
Thanks to Horizon Hospice, with special thanks to Stacey and Vina, for all of the help, support and affection in Joan’s final months. You helped keep Joan safe, comfortable and at home with her family, where she wanted to be.