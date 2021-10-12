Joan Kleman, 87
Joan Kleman (nee Garman) of Cedarburg passed away peacefully on October 8, 2021, at the age of 87. Joan was born in West Allis on October 27, 1933, the daughter of the late La Verne C. and Anita M. (Nee Litzke) Garman. She was united in marriage on December 6, 1952, to the late Arthur A. Kleman. Joan worked as a Dental Assistant for Dr. Thompson in West Allis, after graduating in 1951 at West Allis Central High School. Joan was a longtime member of the Daughters of American Revolution with her twin sister, Jane. She was an active member in the Cedarburg Women’s Club, First Immanuel Lutheran Church, where she served in the ladies aid and taught Sunday school and was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary. One of Joan’s favorite hobbies consisted of playing bridge and sheepshead.
Joan is survived by her children: David (Ann) Kleman, Linda (Ron Loose) Albrecht, and Steve (Rebecca Madler) Kleman; grandchildren: Master Sergeant Eric (Sarah) Albrecht, Aron (Kalin) Albrecht and Liam Arthur Kleman; great-grandchildren: Alexandra, Hannah, Luke, Redmond and Violet; siblings: Ronald Garman, Thomas Garman and Jane Crawford. She is further survived by other relatives and many friends. She is preceded in death by her beloved husband, Arthur, and her sister Marie Shuster.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, October 15, 2021, at 12 noon at First Immanuel Lutheran Church, W67-N622 Evergreen Blvd., Cedarburg. Interment will be at Zur Ruhe Cemetery. Visitation at the church on Friday from 11:00 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. Memorials to First Immanuel Lutheran Church are appreciated.
Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.muellerfuneralhome.com. Mueller Funeral Home & Crematory of Cedarburg assisting the family.
A special thanks to Crystal and the staff at Hamilton House Memory Care for their wonderful care and compassion.