WEST BEND
Joan Louise Schuppel
May 1, 1946 - Dec. 7, 2021
Joan Louise Schuppel (nee Mielke), age 75, passed away at St. Joseph’s Hospital in West Bend on Tuesday, December 7, 2021. She was born on May 1, 1946, in West Bend, to Roy and Louise (Luepke) Mielke. She graduated from Slinger High School class of 1964. She married Richard Schuppel on January 7, 1967. Joan loved to garden and took pride in her yard, especially the banana trees she grew. She enjoyed playing the slot machines, being outdoors as she was an avid deer hunter, fishing, and going up north to her land and cabin in Ashland County. She loved horseback riding and won 3rd place barrel racing with her horse Turff. She was also 3rd runner up to be rodeo queen in her younger days. She enjoyed playing dice and cards with her kids. She loved spending time with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchild. Also, with her beloved dog Max. Those where her pride and joy. She had a heart of gold and always put others before herself.
She is survived by her husband, Richard Schuppel; her daughter, Jennifer Schuppel; her sons Jason and William (Tiffanie) Schuppel; her grandsons C.J. and Richard West, her granddaughter Ciera West, and her great-grandson Nathan Elm Jr.; her sister Rhea Schmidt, her brother and sister-in-law Gene and Joanne Schuppel; her nephew Michael Schuppel, and her 3 nieces Melissa and Amy (Chad) Schuppel and Gail (Wayne) Nickels. Also, her beloved dog Max, and many family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Roy and Louise Mielke; her mother- and father-in-law, Leeland and Dorothy Schuppel; and brother-in-law Harvey Schmidt.
A Memorial Service will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Thursday, December 16, at Zion Ev. Lutheran Church (6430 Highway D, Allenton) with Pastor Steven Bode presiding. Visitation will be held on Thursday, December 16, from 10:00 a.m.-11:45 a.m. She will placed at Zion Church Cemetery following the service.
Memorials to Zion Lutheran Church are appreciated.
The Phillip Funeral of West Bend is assisting the family. For more information, call 262-338-2050 or visit www.phillipfuneralhome.com.