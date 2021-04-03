TOWN OF TRENTON
Joan P. Halliburton
Jan. 19, 1928 — March 29, 2021
Joan P. Halliburton (nee Sell), 93, of the Town of Trenton, was called home to be with our Lord on Monday, March 29, 2021.
She was born on January 19, 1928, to the late William and Lowrene (nee Barr) Sell. On October 9, 1953, Joan was united in marriage to Dale Halliburton in Milwaukee. She was a realtor for their company, Halliburton Realty, and assisted him in Halliburton Plumbing. She also served alongside Dale when he was a member and past president of the Glendale Lions and a Shriner. Joan and Dale loved their home of 53 years in Newburg, where they raised their family. She passed peacefully at home with her family around her including her grandson Mitchell Clayton, who assisted in making her final days comfortable along with Mary Weigand, a friend of the family.
Those Joan leaves behind are her two daughters, Babe (Mitch) Hawkinson of West Bend and Paula (Mike) Scott of Knoxville, TN; nine grandchildren, Jessica Ann (Andy) Palmer, Mitchell Clayton Hawkinson, Heidi Lowrene (David) Eller, Madi Grace (fiance Jaymes Wenzlaff) Hawkinson, Spencer Michael Scott, Samuel Dale Scott, Ryan Michael Rees, Jonathan Mark Rees, and Lindsey Lee Rees; nine great-grandchildren; her niece, Chris (Steve) Geraci; and nephew, Bill Sell. Joan cherished the companionship of her lifelong friend, Carol (Dick) Schroedel, who visited her faithfully, as did Chris Geraci. The family is so grateful for their friendships as their visits were such a joy to her.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Dale Halliburton; her daughter Lowrene (nee Halliburton) Rees; her son, Dale “DJ” Halliburton; and brother, William Sell.
A private service in remembrance of Joan will be held at a later date. She will be laid to rest at Pine Lawn Cemetery in Manitowish Waters alongside her mother and father and her husband and children.
The family would like to thank Seasons Hospice for their prompt and compassionate assistance in Joan’s care.
